Trump Talked To Teddy Roosevelt. He's Been Dead 100 Yrs.

The republic turns 250 this week, and Blue Amp is marking the occasion the only sane way left: by laughing at the powerful on purpose, the best way we know how...
By Cliff SchecterJuly 4, 2026

The republic turns 250 this week, and Blue Amp is marking the occasion the only sane way left: by laughing at the powerful, on purpose. David Shuster counts down the five sharpest political satire clips of the week.

At number five, Donald Trump visits the newly finished Teddy Roosevelt library and picks a fight with an AI hologram of Roosevelt—and finds a way to lose. Number four is “Forrest Trump,” a Gump-flavored sendup of the president’s greatest grievances. Number three, “Don’t Harp on Me,” sets aide Natalie Harp’s over-the-top devotion to music. Number two, “What a Mess,” ties together Iran, a $14 million reflecting pool that keeps turning green, and Republicans finally throwing punches at their own side.

And at number one, well, you’re just going to have to watch the video and read the piece at Blue Amp Media to see what that is!

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