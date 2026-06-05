Trump Obsesses On His Reflecting Pool While Americans Suffer

These grandiose and expensive oddities are not helping Trump's approval ratings
By John AmatoJune 5, 2026

Donald Trump continues to ignore the plight of the American people as a result of his illegal tariffs and Iran war and instead focuses on his grandiose obsessions of destroyed ballrooms, renaming buildings and now reflecting pools.

Trump held court with the press for almost ten minutes to revel in his graphs outlining the new Lincoln memorial reflecting pool.

TRUMP: You're getting a first glimpse, but that's your size compared.

So those are compared to — those are among the tallest buildings in the world, including the Empire State Building, World Trade Center, Sears Tower, Chicago.

So if you lay it on its side, you'd take two or three of them to fill it in because the width is very — almost 200 feet wide, and actually much more than 2,000, close to including everything.

It's about 2,500 feet in length to the end.

And it's going to be beautiful.

It was a great concept that never worked because they couldn't hold the water, and now they hold the water for a tiny fraction of the cost.

Trump most likely tried to change the name to the Trump Memorial reflecting pool. I can't confirm that.

Americans don't care about these remodelings and structure desecration taking place at the White House.

They want rents to become affordable, fuel and grocery prices to drop, and not to be priced out of healthcare.

Trump admitted he could care less about affordability issues and it's highlighted by his obsession with this pool.

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon