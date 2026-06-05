Trump Obsesses On His Reflecting Pool While Americans Suffer

Donald Trump continues to ignore the plight of the American people as a result of his illegal tariffs and Iran war and instead focuses on his grandiose obsessions of destroyed ballrooms, renaming buildings and now reflecting pools.

Trump held court with the press for almost ten minutes to revel in his graphs outlining the new Lincoln memorial reflecting pool.

TRUMP: You're getting a first glimpse, but that's your size compared. So those are compared to — those are among the tallest buildings in the world, including the Empire State Building, World Trade Center, Sears Tower, Chicago. So if you lay it on its side, you'd take two or three of them to fill it in because the width is very — almost 200 feet wide, and actually much more than 2,000, close to including everything. It's about 2,500 feet in length to the end. And it's going to be beautiful. It was a great concept that never worked because they couldn't hold the water, and now they hold the water for a tiny fraction of the cost.

Trump most likely tried to change the name to the Trump Memorial reflecting pool. I can't confirm that.

Americans don't care about these remodelings and structure desecration taking place at the White House.

They want rents to become affordable, fuel and grocery prices to drop, and not to be priced out of healthcare.

Trump admitted he could care less about affordability issues and it's highlighted by his obsession with this pool.