Furious Donald Declares War On Lawn Vandals

Donald J. Trump's obsession with the reflecting pool has taken another turn on Truth Social. Now, wants grass justice, damnit, and he somehow has tied it to James Comey because of fucking course.

Trump sounded the alarm: of all the rebuilt monuments and fountains, the Reflecting Pool alone got hit — a 300-foot gash, mystery chemicals in the water, and a massive '8647' chemically carved into the new grass (clearly a James Comey plot). Grass Justice will be swift: 10 years in prison, fully enforced, ASAP. Priorities secured.

"Of the MANY Statues and Fountains that we rebuilt, renovated, cleaned, and fixed, the only one that was Vandalized was the Reflecting Pool, which is being taken care of, ASAP!" he insisted. "It has been given a 300 foot long gash, chemicals have been illegally placed in the water, and the beautiful new grass field has been destroyed with a gigantic 86 47 chemically carved into it (Probably inspired by Dirty Cop, James Comey!)."

"Please remember that there is a 10 year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things - Which will be fully enforced!" he added. "Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT"

Hey, at least he said please!

Of course, Reflecting Pool vandalism brings a harsher sentence than untoward affiliations with notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein (looking at you, Donald.) Trump's sychopants initially tried to blame Antifa, but at this point, we are all Algae-Fa. We are on Team Algae now. Maybe, and hear me out, the Deep State attacked the lawn. That's the ticket! I'm sure that will be the next headline on Gateway Pundit.