Trump’s Green Pool, Stephen Miller’s Missing Reflection

It was a week of comeuppance. And David Shuster counted down the 5 sharpest AI satire clips to capture it. At No. 5, a disoriented Vladimir Putin wakes up exactly where he belongs...
By Cliff SchecterJune 29, 2026

It was a week of comeuppance. For Trump symbolically, Putin seriously—and David Shuster counted down the 5 sharpest AI satire clips that captured it. At No. 5, a disoriented Vladimir Putin wakes up exactly where he belongs--in hell, where his approval rating is finally reflects the truth at zero percent.

Then you'll find 3 takes on Trump’s self-own of an algae-green reflecting pool. These include a Doobie Brothers “Black Water” rewrite. A vampiric Stephen Miller who casts no reflection at all. And then the unhinged press conference Trump wishes he could give, complete with a 2 a.m. scuba team led by Barack Hussein Obama.

And the No. 1 clip? That's a flat-out banger: a singalong about tarping over your troubles and ordering “the biggest cover-up in town.” You can read the headlines about the green pool and Trump’s name coming off the Kennedy Center—or you can watch them turned into songs you’ll be humming ALL weekend. It’s the news the way it should be delivered: with a punchline.

Click on the Blue Amp Media video, hit play, laugh, and catch number one! You won't believe the lyrics!

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