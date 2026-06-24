Hannity Shamelessly Defends Trump’s Reflecting Pool Lies

A bloated Hannity is getting his soul mixed up.
By John AmatoJune 24, 2026

An overweight and bloated Sean Hannity delivered an embarrassing rant after his program began Monday evening, defending Donald Trump's lies, claiming Democrats are vandalizing his pathetic and poorly designed reflecting pool that's degenerating before our eyes.

Every problem Trump faces that is of his own making, he can't take responsibility. Instead, he always finds a lie to use to cover up his ineptitude. And he has willing accomplices to do his dirty work. Tonight is a reflection of a party's lack of soul.

Listen to this nonsense.

"Democrats are obsessed with the pool, that actually reflects more than the Washington Monument. Tonight is a reflection of the lack of soul of a party, the Democratic Party," Hannity said. "Driven by nothing but hatred and rage for all things Donald Trump. They are rooting for his failure, and in this case, they are rooting for algae."

What a burn!

He got us bad.

I know Hannity makes millions of dollars a year spewing garbage and defending a classless, clueless, corrupt, and dangerous narcissist occupying the White House, but even for him, this is weak sauce.

Did Hannity and his acolytes sign a blood pact that they must support and defend any and everything Trump does and says, or they lose their souls?

If Sean Hannity had a soul, it would be damned to hell.

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