Foghorn Kennedy Defends Trump Reflecting Pool Lies: 'Maybe He Believes It'

On Meet The Press Sunday, Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana did his best to cover up Donald Trump's multitude of lies about "vandals" damaging the newly refurbished Lincoln Memorial Reflecting pool because the left hates him.

Jeanine Pirro put all their dishonesty to bed by the Trump administration after dropping all charges against former Olympian David Hearn, while pointing instead to shoddy contractor work and the Interior Department withholding information from her office.

MTP host Kristen Welker brought this up to Sen. Foghorn.

"The DOJ admitted that the damage was caused by, quote, botched installation and not vandalism," Welker said. The DOJ admitted that the damage was caused by, quote, botched installation and not vandalism."

"This was a case that the DOJ had said was open and shut," she continued. "They said they could prove it beyond a reasonable doubt. Does this reversal undercut the public's faith in the Justice Department, Senator?"

LEGHORN: Well, the whole thing is a multiple vehicle pile up. Let me start with the President. The President says it was caused by vandals. I don't know whether he really believes that or it's part of his political messaging or he's just thinking about out loud. You and I both know the President well. He exists loudly and he grows anxious when he has an unexpressed thought. I'm not saying he doesn't really believe it. I just don't know.

Thank you, Doctor Kennedy. Your analysis is one Freud would be proud of.

Not.

I know the president well too. He never stops talking and lying. And this is emblematic of his sick behavior.

The evidence is clear against Trump, who lied to the public to cover-up his cock-up by giving the contract to inexperienced contractors.

Demented Donald continues to lie to the media even after Jeanine Pirro dropped all charges against David Hearn and admitted there were no vandals involved.

It makes no difference what Trump believes. What matters is evidence or lack thereof.

If I lie and believe the lie does that excuse it?