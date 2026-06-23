'I Saw It': Trump's Reflecting Pool Excuse Gets Bigger Every Time He Tells It

Donald J. Trump's whole vandalism narrative is collapsing in real time. The president claimed a "350-foot slit" was cut through the pool's lining with a "box-cutter or a knife of some kind," saying, "I saw it. They cut it. They cut it very violently."

However, it got interesting when CBS's Ed O'Keefe pressed him on it. O'Keefe noted that reporters had visited the site and found no evidence of a slit, and Trump's response was essentially, "go ask the Parks Department."

Here's the kicker: neither the Interior Department nor the White House has provided any evidence that the pool lining was cut. And the story keeps changing — on Saturday, Trump claimed the gash was 250 feet long, and by Monday, it had grown to 350 feet. Classic.

Meanwhile, the actual story, in real life, is pretty straightforward: the Reflecting Pool has been plagued with algae and peeling paint since the Trump administration completed the renovation, which cost more than $16 million — $4 million over the original estimate.

To top this shitshow off, Trump is threatening to sue ABC for reporting on the Reflecting Pool cost overruns, saying, "I like their money."

The pattern is classic: another expensive government project fails, so he manufactured a villain rather than admit the $16M paint job didn't work.

And now, as they're draining the Reflecting Pool, it's "starting to smell." It's just like with Republicans, once Trump touches you, you'll never get the stink off. Sorry about that, Reflecting Pool. You were a victim.

His version of events keeps changing:

Trump on the reflecting pool: "If you had a knife, you can't even cut it."



Also, Trump on the reflecting pool: "They cut it." pic.twitter.com/uHfd69GKUa — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) June 22, 2026