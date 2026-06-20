Trump Claims Vandalism At Reflecting Pool, Law Enforcement Called In

"We've had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool, which sits between The Washington Monument and The Lincoln Memorial." said the grammatically-challenged president on Truth Social.
By Ed ScarceJune 20, 2026

If you want evidence on how badly Trump thinks the reflecting pool fiasco is hurting him, look no further than his crazed Truth Social posts late last night. Truly deranged.

Source: CNN

President Donald Trump on Friday claimed the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was intentionally vandalized and said law enforcement is actively investigating, as the administration has scrambled to fix the pool’s recent deterioration just days after Trump’s nearly $15 million renovation.

“We’ve had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool,” Trump said in a late night post on Truth Social without providing evidence. “The algae is 75% gone, and the condition will soon be completely remedied, and the area that was vandalized, fortunately, is just a small area of damage, and will be fixed early next week.”

The post comes one day after blue material at the bottom of the pool began peeling off. The Reflecting Pool was painted blue and refilled in recent weeks as part of the pricey renovation ordered by Trump.

The president linked the alleged vandalism at the Reflecting Pool to the mysterious etching of “8647” into the grass on the National Mall days prior.

Trump's claim.

Trump hates this.

Almost real.

Team Algae.

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