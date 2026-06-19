Paint Is Already Peeling Off In Washington Reflecting Pool

According to ABC News, the cost of Trump's renovations has now ballooned to more than $16 million, "exceeding the original estimated cost of the no-bid contract by more than $4 million, according to federal contract data." That total includes $1.74 million to Green Water Solutions, which installed an "nano bubble" system to kill algae.

That did not work, and they turned to dumping hydrogen peroxide into the pool. That seems to have peeled the paint and the rubberized compound off the pool floor. This never-ending boondoggle, which was completely unnecessary before Trump got involved, is not over, and all the work done so far was likely wasted and will have to be redone.

Source: Reuters

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - The ​paint on Washington's newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Thursday was ‌peeling away from the bottom and into the algae-tinted water, less than two weeks after President Donald Trump announced the job's completion. The historic pool was drained and refinished in a $14.7 million no-bid contract this year as part of ​Trump's sweeping plans to remake the U.S.'s capital city, which includes tearing down the ​East Wing of the White House to make space for a new ballroom ⁠and building a massive arch near Arlington National Cemetery, which honors the nation's war ​dead and other prominent Americans. Trump announced on June 6 that work on the pool had finished. ​By Tuesday, workers had started pouring hydrogen peroxide into the pool to combat an algae bloom that had turned it green, instead of the expected dark blue. The National Park Service, which operates the National Mall, where ​the pool is located, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Atlantic Industrial ​Coatings, the Virginia-based company that carried out the renovations, also did not immediately respond.

Yes, I can imagine no one would want to respond after this massive screw-up. ABC's Jonathan Karl had a look for himself.

ABC News' Jonathan Karl reports from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool where workers continue to battle algae – and the new paint job appears to be falling apart.



The Department of Interior did not immediately respond to a request for comment. https://t.co/7TzBngVdyc pic.twitter.com/cBGbThipua — ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2026

The internet has had a field day, of course.

Hydrogen peroxide is used as paint remover.

It will remove even a $15m paint job.



Follow me for more advanced science tips.pic.twitter.com/gYQCV13ML2 — Jean-Claude Damn Van™ (@ChaosAgent_42) June 18, 2026

“The reflecting pool is open and everyone is having a wonderful time.” pic.twitter.com/GrrZVXboSV — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) June 18, 2026

Even the Trump donor who was awarded the no-bid contract is like a cartoon character meant to portray sleaze.