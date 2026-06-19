Paint Is Already Peeling Off In Washington Reflecting Pool

Trump's fiasco has now ballooned to more than $16 million, and they're not done yet.
By Ed ScarceJune 19, 2026

According to ABC News, the cost of Trump's renovations has now ballooned to more than $16 million, "exceeding the original estimated cost of the no-bid contract by more than $4 million, according to federal contract data." That total includes $1.74 million to Green Water Solutions, which installed an "nano bubble" system to kill algae.

That did not work, and they turned to dumping hydrogen peroxide into the pool. That seems to have peeled the paint and the rubberized compound off the pool floor. This never-ending boondoggle, which was completely unnecessary before Trump got involved, is not over, and all the work done so far was likely wasted and will have to be redone.

Source: Reuters

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - The ​paint on Washington's newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Thursday was ‌peeling away from the bottom and into the algae-tinted water, less than two weeks after President Donald Trump announced the job's completion.

The historic pool was drained and refinished in a $14.7 million no-bid contract this year as part of ​Trump's sweeping plans to remake the U.S.'s capital city, which includes tearing down the ​East Wing of the White House to make space for a new ballroom ⁠and building a massive arch near Arlington National Cemetery, which honors the nation's war ​dead and other prominent Americans.

Trump announced on June 6 that work on the pool had finished. ​By Tuesday, workers had started pouring hydrogen peroxide into the pool to combat an algae bloom that had turned it green, instead of the expected dark blue.

The National Park Service, which operates the National Mall, where ​the pool is located, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Atlantic Industrial ​Coatings, the Virginia-based company that carried out the renovations, also did not immediately respond.

Yes, I can imagine no one would want to respond after this massive screw-up. ABC's Jonathan Karl had a look for himself.

The internet has had a field day, of course.

Even the Trump donor who was awarded the no-bid contract is like a cartoon character meant to portray sleaze.

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