More Ducks Found Dead At Trump's Reflecting Pool

Trump's America, where everything Trump touches dies.

Source: Washington Post

A duck carcass was photographed floating in the algae-filled water, days after the “American Flag Blue” paint began peeling off the bottom of the pool.

Then, two other dead ducks were found in a pond at Constitution Gardens on the National Mall — roughly 250 feet from the Reflecting Pool. City Wildlife, one of the lead animal rescue and rehabilitation groups in the area, said a staffer collected their bodies Sunday and brought them to the organization’s facility.

It’s not immediately clear how those two ducks — one was a juvenile and the other was an adult — died. But animal experts said ducks, which know no boundaries, typically go back and forth between the two water spots of the Reflecting Pool and Constitution Gardens.

They expressed concern that the construction activity is placing additional stress and “drama” on the ducks and their habitat. They also worry that algae blooms containing toxins called cyanobacteria, or chemicals from the paint in the Reflecting Pool, could harm wildlife. Certain types of algae are part of a duck’s natural diet, but if the birds consume blue-green algae, it can be toxic.

“They walk and fly back and forth,” said City Wildlife President April Linton. “They could have had exposure to the Reflecting Pool. It could be something related to peeling paint or algae.”