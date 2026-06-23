More Ducks Found Dead At Trump's Reflecting Pool

Trump's America, where everything Trump touches dies.
Source: Washington Post
A duck carcass was photographed floating in the algae-filled water, days after the “American Flag Blue” paint began peeling off the bottom of the pool.
Then, two other dead ducks were found in a pond at Constitution Gardens on the National Mall — roughly 250 feet from the Reflecting Pool. City Wildlife, one of the lead animal rescue and rehabilitation groups in the area, said a staffer collected their bodies Sunday and brought them to the organization’s facility.
It’s not immediately clear how those two ducks — one was a juvenile and the other was an adult — died. But animal experts said ducks, which know no boundaries, typically go back and forth between the two water spots of the Reflecting Pool and Constitution Gardens.
They expressed concern that the construction activity is placing additional stress and “drama” on the ducks and their habitat. They also worry that algae blooms containing toxins called cyanobacteria, or chemicals from the paint in the Reflecting Pool, could harm wildlife. Certain types of algae are part of a duck’s natural diet, but if the birds consume blue-green algae, it can be toxic.
“They walk and fly back and forth,” said City Wildlife President April Linton. “They could have had exposure to the Reflecting Pool. It could be something related to peeling paint or algae.”
We won't know until later this week, when the necropsy report is finished, why all these ducks are suddenly dying.
When the Reflecting Pool was replenished after a $14 million-plus renovation, ducks quickly took to the water. But then dead ducks were found nearby.
The carcasses found in Constitution Gardens will undergo necropsies to determine cause of death. https://t.co/Fc2b9zbwRE
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 23, 2026
At the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool and I'm sorry to report that we have a dead duckling. Last week the tests suggested the algae was harmless but an expert tells me we could have signs of cyanobacteria pic.twitter.com/89L4KHwkiK
— Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) June 21, 2026
This picture of a dead duckling at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting toxic pool is an epitome of Trump l’s America🦆💀🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2FhxnM2qsq
— Mario (@PawlowskiMario) June 21, 2026
The body of a dead baby duck floats in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after recent renovations directed by Donald Trump resulted in an algae infestation, leading workers to pour hydrogen peroxide into the water. June 21, 2026. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz. pic.twitter.com/PlbXRhMxPv
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 21, 2026
The last word to Mr. Trump.
Here is Trump complaining about "bird cemeteries" and saying that people who kill birds should go to jail https://t.co/XGXFG31nUm pic.twitter.com/xXjaexso56
— FactPost (@factpostnews) June 22, 2026