James Comer Whines That People Think Republicans Hate Social Programs

Rep James Comer lied to Fox Business viewers by claiming Republicans do not want to cut social programs; they only want to be the arbiters on who qualifies for them.

Over 4 million people are no longer on SNAP since last July because of being unceremoniously kicked off the program.

Since FDR's New Deal, Republicans have tried to either privatize or abolish every single federal assistance program created to help the American people.

Only the wealthy are allowed to get insane tax cuts, federal loans, etc., while being ignored by the IRS.

Everyone else must suffer.

The term fraud is now tainted because Trump let White supremacist Elon Musk use that word to cut thousands of employees from the federal workforce, while cutting millions of dollars from people who need our social safety nets.

Their actions had nothing to do with waste, fraud, and abuse. It was proposed and then implemented by the Project 2025 scumbags.

There have always been issues allocating funds through the social safety nets, which happens in every major program, but nothing that has ever been detrimental to the system in the slightest way.

Here is Maria's fill-in living up to Bartiromo's reputation by citing allegations as proof about JD Vance.

"Task force that J.D. Vance is leading, the vice president, because that has uncovered millions upon millions of dollars in fraud, especially in states like California, -they're targeting New York," she said.

JD Vance wildly lied when he claimed he found $14 billion in Medicare fraud. However, the $14.4 billion is total claims spending, not an amount proven to be fraudulent.

HOST: Do you think that that has a path, though, in the Senate? Do you think there's going to be resistance? I understand the Democrats will be resistant, but are there any Republican voices you're concerned about? COMER: Well, there shouldn't be any Republicans, and it's sad that the Democrats are showing any type of resistance, but they are, even in the House on our oversight committee. We've had several hearings on Medicare and Medicaid fraud. We've had hearings with Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison in Minnesota to prove that they knew about the fraud, yet did nothing about it. And the entire time, the Democrats are kicking and screaming and saying Republicans are wanting to cut social programs. Republicans don't want to cut social programs for people who are truly entitled to receive those social programs. Republicans want to get rid of 100 percent of the fraud. Democrats don't want to do anything. They don't want to rock the boat.

Republicans want to pick and choose who's allowed to get these social safety nets since the American public is so behind them; it is political suicide to try to abolish them.

After George W. Bush was reelected in 2005, he tried to privatize Social Security using his political capital and felt flat on his face.

The only thing Republicans are good at is creating straw men and phony bogeymen and then, like Stepford Wives or the Borg hive mind, repeating them over and over again so that cult members will do the same.

They're up for a rude awakening come the midterms.