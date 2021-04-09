Hunter Biden's Remarkable Interview With Jimmy Kimmel

News Flash: Hunter Biden was addicted to crack. He did crack. He did really crazy things while on crack, some of which involved him not wearing pants.

And he talked about it, all of it, with Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday.

While Fox News was trying to make a thing out of "sex tapes on the Hunter Biden laptop" as a diversion from federal office holder Representative Matt Gaetz's alleged sex trafficking of minors, Hunter Biden was talking with Jimmy Kimmel about his new book, "Beautiful Things."

The book is a confessional about crack addiction.

Kimmel was amazed by Biden's candor. "You almost make me want to try crack," joked the ABC host.

"It’s not a how-to, it’s a please-don’t manual," replied Biden.

Kimmel asked the president's son about his childhood and growing up knowing many of the Senators as adopted uncles. Particularly Lindsey Graham, who has attacked Hunter on Fox News in servitude to Donald Trump. "I had a deep respect for Senator Graham. And it’s just sad to see the way in which he has decided to, not just attack me, but to approach politics,” said Hunter.

Hunter Biden's recounting of his qualifications to be on the board at Burisma is remarkable. Of course he would not take that job again given the opportunities it gave Trump to lie about it. Then, of course, Trump got impeached for trying to get Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden in exchange for US aid.

Kimmel asked Biden if it makes him “crazy” to hear Donald Trump Jr. claim Hunter Biden is successful only “because of his last name.”

“It is wildly comical. That is putting it lightly.” said Biden.

And while Hunter Biden sais he does not “spend too much time thinking about it,” Kimmel pushed back hard, saying, “I do! I think about it all the time!”

Has Hunter Biden ever met Don Jr.? Biden replied, “Not that I know of,” adding, “but I’ve been in some pretty rough places.”

And while Fox primetime showed off sex pics allegedly from Hunter Biden's laptop, Biden himself admits that due to DRUG ADDICTION, he doesn't know if it's his laptop or not. But he wouldn't trust anything "from the desk of Rudy Giuliani" anyway. End of story. Except for the years Fox will continue to talk about it to distract from Republican sex crimes.

So I'm a bit late to this, but it appears Tucker Carlson and Fox News, with an assist from the Daily Mail, tonight broadcast images stolen from Hunter Biden's laptop that amount to revenge porn (I'm not sharing the actual images) pic.twitter.com/4xSBjMqrYK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 9, 2021

I guess Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson would have a case if Hunter Biden had a position in the White House, but no President would be dumb enough to hire his own family. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) April 9, 2021