New Leak Exposes Trump's 'Expletive'-Ridden Tantrum Over His Own Humiliating Failures

Donald Trump effectively launched an illegal war on Netanyahu's behalf, then proceeded to fail at quite literally every juncture, and now he's pitching a massive fit about it behind closed doors as the masses make fun of him in public.

According to an inside source who spoke with the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump could be heard "unleashing a series of expletives," tucked away inside the Oval Office late last night, calling Iranian leaders "scumbags" and "lunatics" as they continue to make a big, fat fool out of him.

The Journal reports, "Trump is increasingly frustrated that a conflict he once thought would be over in a matter of weeks has dragged on with no end in sight."

"Some of Trump’s advisers now worry that the war—which has resulted in higher prices, falling approval ratings and the deaths of more than a dozen U.S. servicemembers—is consuming his presidency."

At the end of the day, Trump is terrified that he's finally bitten off more than he can chew. He launched an illegal war without Congressional approval, a direct and blatant violation of the US Constitution, on behalf of a world leader that no one in their right mind supports, with a bold promise of negotiating permanent peace within "four to five weeks."

That war has now been rolling full steam ahead for five months and counting, and the memorandum of understanding peace deal signed between Iran and the US in April lasted a grand total of 3 measly months.

"The President in recent days has grown skeptical that negotiations with Iran can produce a lasting peace, according to people familiar with the matter," WSL reports.

"A senior administration official said Trump believes that the only thing Iran understands is military force, adding that he was in 'revenge mode' against Tehran."

He's screwed, and he knows it. Iran has made him look like nothing short of a stupid, dottering old fool, and he's up to his neck now with no way out.