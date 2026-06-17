Trump Unleashes Expletive Against Obama Over Iran Deal

Trying to gaslight the world over his Iranian peace deal at the G7 in France, while being frustrated he's being criticized even from his loyal supporters, Trump lashed out against President Obama and unconscionably claimed Iranians laughed and called him a stupid son of the bitch.

This is what happens when a clueless, narcissistic buffoon doesn't get his way. Trump has taken his penchant for juvenile and idiotic attacks farther than ever because of his unpopularity, and his only recourse in his mildewed brain is to make up stories to make himself appear great.

TRUMP: Billion dollars in cash, green cash from banks into a Boeing 757 and flew it into Iran. And they stood at the plane. I have pictures of it, like, oh, my God, look at this money he's giving us. He tried to bribe his way out. I didn't do that. Nobody mentions that 1.7 billion and hundreds of millions of dollars. They tried to bribe their way out of it. And you know what the Iranians did? They laughed at Obama and they said, he's a stupid son of a bitch. OK, thank you very much.

The only person Iran is laughing at is Donald Trump.

Trump and his supporters often cite the unfrozen Iranian funds that were included in Obama's 2015 JCPOA agreement.

If we look at Trump's new deal, this is one part that's flipping out the MAGA cult and everyone else.

PART 6: The United States undertakes, together with its regional partners, to create a comprehensive plan agreed upon by both parties for the rehabilitation and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while ensuring financing of at least $300 billion. The implementation mechanism of this plan, as part of the final agreement, will be formulated within 60 days

Using Iran as a proxy to attack President Obama is childish.

Trump ended his presser after whining like a little bitch.