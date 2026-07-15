Trump Says The Quiet Part Out Loud About Ending War With Iran

As Donald Trump's illegal, Israel-fueled war with Iran continues to rage with no end in sight, the sitting President of the United States made it perfectly clear that negotiating an end to this insanity isn't even on his to-do list.

In this administration's newest display of dystopian hellscape horror, Donald Trump sat for an interview with Fox News Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst as a fresh round of US attacks was dropping on Iran.

Just last week, the ceasefire deal that had been negotiated between the US and Iran was blown to bits before the ink had even dried, as US officials accused Iran of violating the memorandum of understanding that the two countries had agreed to, meant to put a wide-sweeping pause on hostilities hailing from both nations as their respective leadership fine tuned the details of a formal agreement to end the war. Iran ultimately struck multiple tankers traveling through the Strait of Hormuz via Oman's territorial waters, a move that Donald Trump was quick to cite as a clear violation of their peace agreement. Iran, on the other hand, has cited Article 5 of the memorandum, which addresses the Strait and has clearly been interpreted in two wildly different ways by each country -- all of which led to Trump declaring the ceasefire "OVER."

The US has since officially resumed its blockade of Iranian ships in the Gulf of Oman, heavily restricting traffic through the Strait of Hormus, as well as its relentless military strikes on the country.

In his new interview with Fox, he made it clear, in no uncertain terms, that he's not even interested in negotiating with the country anymore:

YINGST: You’ve called the new leadership in Iran a changed regime. Do you still believe that? TRUMP: Well, I knew the first group for a little while, and they were evil. And they’re no longer with us. I knew the second group also a little bit better, and they were evil. And they’re no longer with us. And the third group, they have some bad ones in there, some very bad ones in there. And I think they’re the ones that are stopping a deal. YINGST: So, are you negotiating with the wrong people? TRUMP: Well, now, I don’t want to negotiate now. I said, “Let’s not negotiate.” Three days ago, we had a deal.

Trump would later go on to declare that Iran better make a deal, or else "You’re not gonna have anybody left."

Trump: "I don't want to negotiate now. I said, 'Let's not negotiate.'" pic.twitter.com/neA2eBw4jP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 14, 2026

This isn't leadership. This isn't good faith negotiation. This isn't even a display of strength and power. This is a petulant toddler who was told he couldn't have ice cream for breakfast and is now stomping his feet, crossing his arms, and pouting his lip, screaming, "WELL NOW I DON'T EVEN WANT IT THEN!"