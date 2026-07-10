Trump Torched His Own Iran Deal On The World Stage

On this episode of Amped Up, Cliff Schecter and David Shuster pull up their chairs—with Lawrence Winnerman along for the ride—and watch a president narrate his own unraveling on the world stage, one mangled acronym and invented country at a time. The Islamic Republic of Japan was perhaps our favorite.

There is a war being restarted, a ceasefire torn up within weeks of the handshake, and a corporate press still reaching for the both-sides life raft. We are not going to tell you which moment made the guys put their heads in their hands. You will want to see it for yourself. From there it only gets richer.

A Senate nominee whose campaign is coming apart at exactly the wrong moment. A Texas attorney general whose airport photo op raises more questions than his indictments ever did. A World Cup run that a certain someone found a way to make about himself, right up until an entire locker room danced back.

And then the turn nobody expects...watch it and read the rest at Blue Amp Media.