Watch Trump Get Called Out Straight To His Face On Iran Attacks

CNN's Kaitlin Collins once again went toe-to-toe with President Donald Trump, calling him out straight to his face over the ongoing attacks against Iran, asking Trump flat-out if these bombings are now "just the new normal for the American people."

Trump's Peace Deal with Iran didn't last long enough for the ink to dry.

Last week, the POTUS publicly declared the ceasefire deal between the two nations officially "over," branding Iranian leadership as "scum" and "liars" and openly calling their negotiations a "waste of time," less than a month after the agreement was signed. Trump has accused Iran of violating the fragile ceasefire deal following a series of Iranian attacks on a Cyprus-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz. That attack effectively shattered all peace talks and led to the US immediately resuming its ceaseless bombing of Iran.

On Friday, Donald Trump quietly submitted an under-the-radar letter to Congress, informing them that the war with Iran had officially resumed, as of July 7th.

In an Oval Office press conference last night, Trump claimed that he has not yet come to the "conclusion" that settlement negotiations are completely off the table, but made it abundantly clear that the United States will continue to attack Iran for the foreseeable future.

Speaking to reporters and the nation, the sitting President declared, "We’re hitting them very heavy tonight, as you know. We’re heading in. We have tremendous amounts of ammunition. We have numbers that we haven’t had in years, and we’re hitting them very hard. And it will continue, and we’ll see what happens."

Kaitlin Collins demanded answers.

"You noted that the United States is bombing Iran again," the CNN reporter stated, "I mean, you’ve been bombing Iran for months now. Is this just the new normal for the American people?"

Trump responded with a convoluted attempt to contrast his war with Iran, which began in late February of this year, to the Vietnam War:

No, well, you know, we were in Vietnam for 19 years. We’re here for four months. So, I think we’ve done a lot. We’ve knocked out their Navy in a period of one month. We knocked out their Air Force. Their Air Force is nonexistent. We knocked out most of their missiles, most of their drones. We knocked out their drone manufacturing capability, about 92 percent. Their missile capability for manufacturing, we knocked out 89 percent. And they have a little capability, but they don’t have any capability for us. This is almost a military skirmish.

Of course, no good Trump rant would be complete without an unhinged attack against his predecessor, as the President trashed George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden for their handling of relations between the US and Iran while heaping his praises on none other than himself.

Now, with all of that being said, you have to get people that want to make something. We had a deal with them two days ago, and then they said, ‘Oh, we can’t make that deal. We have to negotiate it further.’ And this is what they’ve done for 47 years. The difference is nobody negotiated like I do. And this should have been done by Bush and Obama and Biden and people before them, frankly. It’s 47 years they’ve been ripping off everybody and really hurting and killing thousands of people.

At this point, The Art of the Deal reads less like a successful business manual and more like embarrassing historical fiction.

Watch above via CNN.