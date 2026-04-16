Peak Cringe: Hegseth's Crybaby Media Tantrum Hits New Low

Pete Hegseth dropped the world's most predictable Fox-to-Pentagon tantrum: "A note to the American media... endless stream of garbage... what side are you on... incredibly unpatriotic." Hegseth spent years in the media, turning every Biden briefing into a five-alarm culture-war bonfire, and now he’s shocked—shocked—that reporters aren't treating his alleged "historic and important success" like a Trump rally chant?

Of all people, the former Fox News personality calls it media bias. Instead, it’s the sound of karma doing donuts in the briefing room. Hegseth basically demanded that the press stop noticing things.

"Speaking of choosing wisely, a note to the press, the press corps, to the American media, as I just can't help but notice the endless stream of garbage, the relentlessly negative coverage, you cannot resist peddling, despite the historic and important success of this effort and the success of our troops," he whined. "Sometimes it's hard to figure out what side some of you are actually on."

"It's incredibly unpatriotic," he insisted. "This same press corps, not this exact same press corps, but at least an older press corps, bent over backwards during the Biden administration to explain away, you explained away, the disastrous and disgraceful Afghanistan withdrawal."

"You called it the greatest airlift in American history," he added. "It's almost like you're cheering only for one side."

Since he brought up Biden (I think he's obsessed with the former president), Biden’s 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan ended America's longest war; however, it garnered intense criticism over the hasty evacuation. However (again!), the Biden administration was left with no alternative after the problematic Doha deal struck by the Trump administration with the Taliban, which significantly limited its options. So, yeah, we can play the blame game, too.

Buddy, the troops are out there doing the real work, and your big opening move is lecturing journalists about patriotism? That’s not leadership — that’s “look what you made me do” energy cranked to eleven. Calling the media “unpatriotic” for not chanting along with your “historic and important success” is peak cringe. It’s the political equivalent of a toddler throwing his toys because the referee won’t declare him the winner. Sit your clown ass down.

And then there's this, too: