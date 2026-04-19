Middle East Troops Report Food Rationing, Low Morale As USPS Halts Delivery

We can chalk up food scarcity and depleted hygiene supplies as yet another fiasco to come out of Donald Trump’s disastrous war with Iran.

Reporting from USA Today cites several family members of troops who were told of food and other shortages by their relatives serving in the Middle East. They have spent serious money trying to send care packages to their relatives. For example: The mother of a Navy sailor on a warship deployed to fight the Iran war spent at least $2,000 on care packages after being told her son was hungry. But none have arrived.

“In message exchanges with him that she shared with USA TODAY, the sailor said service members on the ship eat when they can, and they divvy up food evenly when one person gets more than the others,” the paper reported. “Supplies ‘are going to get really low,’ and the crew doesn't anticipate any port visits until the ship returns from its mission, he wrote … ‘Morale is going to be at an all-time low.’”

Similarly, Dan F. told USA Today that his daughter, on that same ship, told him troops were rationing their food supplies, that there is no fresh produce, that the coffee machine had broken and that hygiene products were running low.

So, “the family sent a care package with shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste and tampons, filling every open space with candy and snacks,” USA Today said. A second box was filled with Emergen-C packets and clean socks. The family reportedly sent the boxes several weeks ago, yet neither were received by Dan’s daughter.

The problem with the deliveries is that thanks to the Trump-caused instability in the region, the USPS has suspended service to military zip codes in the Middle East.

As for Whiskey Pete Hegseth, the least qualified and least fit “Secretary of War” is telling Americans not to believe the troops. In a Xitter post, he quoted the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations saying, “Recent reports alleging food shortages and poor quality aboard our deployed ships are false.” Hegseth added, in his own post, “More FAKE NEWS from the Pharisee Press.”

Saturday morning, Hegseth reposted the U.S. Navy saying, “Fresh meals. Full service. Mission ready. Sailors aboard USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli continue to receive regularly prepared meals at sea—no interruptions, no shortages.” It’s not clear if the accompanying photos are genuine or AI.

Maybe Hegseth was too busy drumming up fake Bible verses to quote or drunk Facetiming with Kash Patel to hear directly from the troops.

Or maybe the guys working to sell Trump’s war don't want to know the truth.

What a mess Trump has caused with no thought of the consequences “members were rationing their food supplies on the ship. Fresh produce was nowhere to be found, she told him.” Cookies, deodorant, socks. Iran war puts military packages in limbo currently.att.yahoo.com/news/article... — Emma Jean Kitty (@emmajeankitty.bsky.social) 2026-04-18T08:46:17.745Z

And let’s not forget that Trump’s disastrous war is not only causing hunger for our troops.