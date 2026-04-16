Hegseth Offers Violent Pulp Fiction Prayer At Pentagon Service

You can't make this stuff up.
By Conover KennardApril 16, 2026

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stood at a Pentagon worship service, invoking the "powerful name of Jesus Christ" while reciting a prayer that’s basically Samuel L. Jackson’s hitman monologue from Pulp Fiction — the one right before he executes someone.

“Great vengeance and furious anger,” “strike down upon thee,” the whole Tarantino special, lightly rebranded as “CSAR 25:17” and tied to the Iran war. Yeah, he’s out there baptizing military ops with a fake Bible verse from a movie about gangsters and revenge. That's not very Jesus-y of you, Pete. Samuel Jackson is gonna slap the shit out of you.

During a discussion of the Sandy 1 rescue operation — which recovered downed pilots from Iran earlier this month — Hegseth asked those in attendance to join him in reciting a prayer that had been offered at the mission's outset. The prayer, titled "CSAR 25:17" (short for "Combat Search and Rescue"), was intended to echo the biblical passage Ezekiel 25:17, Hegseth explained, before leading the audience in the recitation.

“The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil man," Hegseth said. "Blessed is he who, in the name of camaraderie and duty, shepherds the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother, and you will know my call sign is Sandy 1 when I lay my vengeance upon thee. Amen."

Mmkay, but Ezekiel 25:17 reads: “And I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious rebukes; and they shall know that I am the Lord, when I shall lay my vengeance upon them.”

Rather than reflecting the actual biblical verse Hegseth referenced, the prayer seems to be drawn from the fictional version of Ezekiel 25:17 — the menacing monologue recited by Samuel L. Jackson's character Jules Winnfield just before carrying out a killing in Quentin Tarantino's film Pulp Fiction.

I'm pretttty sure that Samuel Jackson's character and Jesus would both condemn bombing a girls' school. Find a fake ass quote to justify that, Pete.

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