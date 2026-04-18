Hegseth Quoted Pulp Fiction As Scripture. It Gets Worse...

David Shuster is back with his weekly countdown of the internet’s sharpest comedic satire — and this week, the material pretty much wrote itself as Trump got mocked mercilessly by Lego Iran after barfing up his usual potpourri of insanity, and saw his bestie get trounced in Hungary, as Melanie made sure to make The Epstein Files front page news again.

You could call this somewhat of a pattern, during The Trump Years.

One cabinet member quoted scripture that turned out to be...well, not scripture. I guess we're just lucky he didn't pick the wrong movie and scream about wanting to get all these mother fucking snakes off this mother fucking plane...then there was the old, orange pickled man himself again. Trump posted something so unhinged he had to pretend it was a totally different thing. C-SPAN, for the first time, perhaps, ever, became accidentally hilarious just by stating facts.

And the #1 clip? It came from the last country you’d expect...

Watch the video and read the rest of David's hilarious lineup at Blue Amp Media! And don't forget to Subscribe!