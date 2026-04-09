Orange Cuckoo Bird Offers To Have Iran Split Hormuz Tolls With Him

Andrew Egger talks with shipping expert Sal Mercogliano about his initial reaction to the ceasefire with Iran and what it really means for global shipping with the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite claims that the strait is open, most vessels remain stuck or are forced to navigate Iran’s “toll booth,” creating uncertainty for trade and commerce.

Sal explains how Iran’s control could permanently reduce shipping capacity and generate massive revenue for Iran, with ripple effects that may take up to 40 weeks to fully recover. We also cover the humanitarian situation for mariners, the economic stakes for oil and global trade, and what the US and other countries are doing or not doing to respond.

But the real kicker? Trump suggests instead of Oman, he should partner with Iran instead and split the new shipping tolls. Once a grifter, always a grifter!

$2 million per ship — to cross a Strait that was free six weeks ago. @nytimes.com

www.nytimes.com/2026/04/06/w... — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) 2026-04-07T23:39:28.644Z