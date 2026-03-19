Unhinged: Pete Hegseth Lashes Out At The American Press During Briefing

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth continued his paranoid attack on the American press today during a supposed Pentagon press briefing, which was bombastic, arrogant, and unhinged.

Hegseth has already destroyed the integrity of the Pentagon press corps, which has been whittled down to only Trump-supporting media, MAGA podcasters, influencers, and Christian nationalists, so his words appeared more insane than usual.

Hegseth's constant berating of the US media will not affect their coverage of the war as it unfolds.

It only makes him more like Sterling Hayden's psychopathic Brig. Gen. Jack D. Ripper from Dr. Strangelove, than FDR's Henry Stimson.

Trump's bullying of media outlets with lawsuits has helped him greatly, but this is beyond his scope or Hegseth's to control the narratives and use happy faces when American service members are killed.

HEGSETH: I stand here today speaking to you, the American people, not through filters, not through reporters, not through cable news spin. A dishonest and anti-Trump press will stop at nothing, we know this at this point, to downplay progress, amplify every cost, and call into question every step. Sadly, TDS is in their DNA. They want President Trump to fail. But you, the American people, know better. Yes, there are reporters in front of me, but they are not our audience today. It's you, the good, decent, patriotic American people. You, the hard-working, tax-paying, God-fearing American patriots. The media here, not all of it, but much of it, wants you to think just 19 days into this conflict that we're somehow spinning toward an endless abyss or a forever war or a quagmire. Nothing could be further from the truth. Hear it from me, one of hundreds of thousands who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, who watched previous foolish politicians like Bush, Obama, and Biden squander American credibility. This is not those wars. President Trump knows better. Epic Fury is different. It's laser-focused. It's decisive. Our objectives, given directly from our America First president, remain exactly what they were on day one. These are not the media's objectives, not Iran's objectives, not new objectives. Our objectives, unchanged, on target and on plan.

The only thing that Pete Hegseth is qualified for is to give long, bloviating, and insipid speeches.

It's Trump who undermines the objectives for the military, and the reasons the US attacked Iran from minute to minute.

The only derangement is coming from the White House.

Whiskey Pete suffers from MDS.

Media Derangement Syndrome.

Maybe Pete should up his fluoride intake to flush out his "precious bodily fluids."