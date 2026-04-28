Kid Rock Addresses The Pentagon On Strait Of Hormuz

And, no, we're not making this **** up.
Kid Rock Addresses The Pentagon On Strait Of Hormuz
Credit: The White House/ SecWar/x.com
By Ed ScarceApril 28, 2026

It's getting more difficult every day to tell what's real and what is parody. SNL has been hopeless for years, but Trump 2.0 puts even The Onion to shame.

Source: Middle East Eye

Kid Rock, the rap-rockstar turned ardent supporter of US President Donald Trump, addressed the Pentagon on Monday, discussing the Strait of Hormuz and the war on Iran.

Earlier in the day, Kid Rock and his friend, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, flew Army Apache helicopters together around the Washington, D.C. area.

“Kid Rock is a patriot and huge supporter of our troops. The War Department is wasting no time celebrating America’s 250th – home of the free because of the brave,” Hegseth said in a statement late on Monday, referring to the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States.

Hegseth posted the photo of Mr. Rock (aka Robert Ritchie) at the Pentagon.

Some wondered if the picture was even real. Afraid so, sports fans.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon