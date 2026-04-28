Kid Rock Addresses The Pentagon On Strait Of Hormuz

It's getting more difficult every day to tell what's real and what is parody. SNL has been hopeless for years, but Trump 2.0 puts even The Onion to shame.

Source: Middle East Eye

Kid Rock, the rap-rockstar turned ardent supporter of US President Donald Trump, addressed the Pentagon on Monday, discussing the Strait of Hormuz and the war on Iran.

Earlier in the day, Kid Rock and his friend, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, flew Army Apache helicopters together around the Washington, D.C. area.

“Kid Rock is a patriot and huge supporter of our troops. The War Department is wasting no time celebrating America’s 250th – home of the free because of the brave,” Hegseth said in a statement late on Monday, referring to the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States.