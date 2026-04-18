Kash Patel’s Drinking ‘A Recurring Source Of Concern’ Across Govt

Every day Patel stays in office is yet another way Donald Trump is endangering America and Americans.
Kash Patel’s Drinking ‘A Recurring Source Of Concern’ Across Govt
Credit: Crooks and Liars screenshot
By NewsHound EllenApril 18, 2026

The Atlantic came out with a big, juicy exposé of Kash Patel’s unfitness Friday evening. The good news is that according to the article, senior members of the Trump administration “are already discussing who might replace him.”

The bad news is that this drunkard and incompetent nincompoop is still on the job – when he bothers to show up. “He is erratic, suspicious of others, and prone to jumping to conclusions before he has necessary evidence, according to the more than two dozen people I have interviewed about Patel’s conduct, including current and former FBI officials, staff at law-enforcement and intelligence agencies, hospitality-industry workers, members of Congress, political operatives, lobbyists, and former advisers,” author Sarah Fitzpatrick wrote. “They described Patel’s tenure as a management failure and his personal behavior as a national-security vulnerability."

“Several officials told me that Patel’s drinking has been a recurring source of concern across the government,” Fitzpatrick reported. “They said he is known to drink to the point of obvious intoxication, in many cases at the private club Ned’s in Washington, D.C., while in the presence of White House and other administration staff. He is also known to drink to excess at the Poodle Room in Las Vegas, where he frequently spends parts of his weekends.”

How bad is it? “On multiple occasions in the past year, members of his security detail had difficulty waking Patel because he was seemingly intoxicated,” Fitzpatrick found. “A request for ‘breaching equipment’—normally used by SWAT and hostage-rescue teams to quickly gain entry into buildings—was made last year because Patel had been unreachable behind locked doors, according to multiple people familiar with the request.”

Patel’s behavior might win him favor with Whiskey Pete Hegseth but he’s a threat to the rest of us. According to Fitzpatrick, “Current and former officials told me that they have long worried about what would happen in the event of a domestic terrorist attack while Patel is in office.” Worse, “they said that their apprehension has increased significantly in the weeks since Trump launched his military campaign against Iran. ‘That’s what keeps me up at night,’ one official told me.”

“Patel’s drinking is no secret,” Fitzpatrick noted. “FBI officials and others in the administration have privately questioned whether alcohol played a role in the instances in which he shared inaccurate information about active law-enforcement investigations, including following the murder of Charlie Kirk.”

So how the heck has this guy held on to his job this long? Sadly, it’s “in part because of his commitment to using the federal government to target political or personal adversaries of the president,” Fitzpatrick said.

In other words, Donald Trump has put his personal revenge campaign over the country’s safety. It’s not America First with this malignant narcissist. It’s America Last.

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