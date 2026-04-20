Kash Patel Files $250 Million Lawsuit Against Atlantic After Reports Of Drinking

FBI Director Kash Patel has reportedly filed a lawsuit against The Atlantic after the outlet revealed that colleagues were worried about his alleged drinking problem.
Kash Patel Files $250 Million Lawsuit Against Atlantic After Reports Of Drinking
Credit: Gage Skidmore
By David EdwardsApril 20, 2026

FBI Director Kash Patel has reportedly filed a lawsuit against The Atlantic after the outlet revealed that colleagues were worried about his alleged drinking problem.

"Kashyap P. Patel, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, brings this lawsuit to hold Defendants The Atlantic Monthly Group LLC and its staff writer, Sarah Fitzpatrick, accountable for a sweeping, malicious, and defamatory hit piece published on April 17, 2026," Patel's lawsuit begins.

"They crossed the legal line by publishing an article replete with false and obviously fabricated allegations designed to destroy Director Patel's reputation and drive him from office."

The lawsuit seeks $250 million and other actions deemed by the court.

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