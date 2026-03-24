Trump Throws Hegseth Under The Bus After War Tanks Stock Market: 'You Said Let's Do It'

President Donald Trump blamed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for pushing him into the war in Iran.

During an event in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday, Trump bragged about past gains in the stock market, which have recently taken a hit because of Operation Epic Fury.

"You know, our economy was fantastic. We had a Dow at 50,000," the president explained. "And then, unfortunately, I came -- I called Pete, I called General Cain, I called a lot of our great people. We have great people. And I said, 'Let's talk. We got a problem in the Middle East. We have a country known as Iran, that for 47 years has been just a purveyor of terror, and they're very close to having a nuclear weapon."

Trump noted that his success in the stock market would have continued if not for the war.

"We can keep going and get that 50,000 up to 55 and 60," he remarked. "Or we can take a stop and make a little journey into the Middle East and eliminate a big problem."

"And, Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up. And you said, 'Let's do it,'' because you can't let them have a nuclear weapon," Trump added.

The president went on to predict that the war could be over soon because of "very good discussions" with Iran.

For their part, Iranian officials have denied having discussions with the Trump administration.