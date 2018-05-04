Trump Throws Rudy Giuliani Under The Bus: 'Virtually Everything He Said Has Been Said Incorrectly'

The clown show continues.

One day after siding with Rudy Giuliani via Twitter, Trump denounces everything the newest member of his legal team said during Rudy's Wednesday and Thursday media blitz.

Is this the Untied States of America?

Just a quick recap, on Wednesday night's Sean Hannity interview, Rudy admitted that Trump paid back the 130K hush money that Michael Cohen made to Stormy Daniels, leaking the 49 questions Jay Sekulow wrote to the media and said James Comey was fired over the Russia investigations.

On Thursday Trump turned to Twitter and did not contradict any of Giuliani's claims.

Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

Rudy then spent most of Thursday morning on Fox News and continued pushing their new talking points.

However, after probably watching the reaction to Rudy's statements on cable TV and in print, Trump did a 180 and told the press early this morning that Rudy is new and didn't know what he was talking about.

“I’ll tell you what. Rudy is a great guy. But he just started and he wasn't totally familiar with everything and Rudy, we love Rudy. He really understands this is a witch hunt probably better than anyone." Trump said.

He continued, "But when he made certain statements - he just started yesterday so that's it."

He also said, "Virtually everything he said has been said incorrectly and it has been said wrong or it has been covered wrong by the press.”



Rudy Giuliani was hired April 19th. These two buffoons had two weeks to prepare for Rudy's cable TV adventure.

You can't believe a word that comes out of Trump's mouth or the mouths of his many surrogates.