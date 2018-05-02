Giuliani: Trump Fired Comey Because Comey Wouldn't Exonerate Him

It's always ironic to see the guy who leaked that list of 49 questions for Trump go on Sean Hannity's show to insist the questions were terrible, awful traps for Donald Trump which are so utterly unfair and slanted.

Neverthless, that's what Rudy Giuliani did tonight. And in the process, he told everyone in the country that Donald Trump fired James Comey because James Comey would not lie to him and tell him he was not a target of the FBI investigation into Russian meddling in the election.

We are nearly one year out from that firing, the event that caused Robert Mueller to be appointed Special Counsel after Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III recused himself. To this day, all Donald Trump and his surrogates like Rudy can do is whine and lie.

The lie is pretty easy: Rudy earnestly informs Hannity viewers that those questions are a real problem -- the questions TRUMP'S LEGAL TEAM DRAFTED AND LEAKED.

"The special counsel would like to interview the president," Rudy said. "Every lawyer in America thinks he shouldn't be."

Actually, I can think of a few who think he absolutely should be.

Those pesky questions, though. "A lot of things [in the questions] point in the direction that James Comey is telling the truth and not the president." Giuliani said with a straight face. "When you look at those questions about what is the president think, what does the president feel, what is he really desire? Those are all questions intended to trap him in some way and contradicting what is in fact a very, very solid explanation of what happened."

What happened, Rudy? Do tell.

"He fired Comey because Comey would not -- among other things -- say that he wasn't a target of the investigation," he continued.

Petulantly, he added. "He is entitled to that."

Victimhood is a real burden. And especially when Hillary Clinton got that, as Rudy went on to complain.

"And [Trump] couldn't get that. he fired him and he said, 'I'm free of this guy.'"

↓ Story continues below ↓

And by the way, mean FBI people, Trump went on Lester Holt right after and Lester's interview "was as good as anybody could do, better than [Rudy] thinks any of the people around Mueller could have done," Giuliani went on.

Having spun the release of his own side's desires with regard to questions to ask in an interview with Mueller, Giuliani moved into outrage mode and issued a wish list: No oath, record his answers so they can't be misrepresented, and well, you know, just spare the guy.

"Whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, whether you hate President Trump or you love him like we do or like I do, spare him," he appealed.

NO. Let's just unpack a few things. First of all, if Hillary Clinton lied to the FBI she would be charged with perjury. One needn't be under oath to be charged with lying. Just ask Martha Damn Stewart. Secondly, Hillary Clinton was not accorded the assurance that she wasn't a target of the investigation. In fact, she endured the fact that the damn emails were part of an open criminal investigation into HER HANDLING OF AN EMAIL SERVER for over a damn year, including up to a week before the damned election.

Spare us, Rudy. Spare us all and just start bargaining for your client's swift resignation and exit, stage right.