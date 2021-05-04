Politics
Giuliani Defends His Criminality By Promoting His Podcasts

Rudy spewed endless streams of word vomit on FoxQ to try and make viewers believe he isn't a corrupt scoundrel.
by John Amato
Trump's former reprobate, Rudy Giuliani went on Hannity's show to spew endless streams of word vomit intended to make viewers believe he isn't a corrupt scoundrel even though he's being investigated by the Feds.

Toward the end of the interview, Rudy attacked Hunter Biden's previous addiction issues as proof of his innocence.

"This guy Hunter was a drug addict from the time he was twenty," he said.

"It's disgusting that his father used in this way and it's going to be pursued by probably the most crooked man in the White House," he continued. (What??!)

At first I thought he was talking about Trump, but I was wrong.

Giuliani still claims he has more proof against the Bidens (even though his earlier "proof" was Russian propaganda), but poor Rudy! He is being persecuted because of it.

There is no proof, obviously, just like there was no proof when he tried to force the president of Ukraine to provide false information against Biden ahead of the election. And when that failed to win TraitorTrump's reelection, Giuliani concocted phony voter fraud conspiracies to the detriment of the American people and the Constitution he swore to uphold.

Since he can't get a pardon for his alleged criminality, he's lashing out from the comfy confines of Fox News.

The dupe Hannity played along, pretending that Rudy actually has some damaging information.

"There is other stuff we will learn likely in the future?" Hannity asked.

"Yessir, if you would like to get a preview go to my earlier podcasts," Rudy said, proving the entire segment was just an extended ad for his podcasts from which he grifts his listeners.

How humiliating for him.

