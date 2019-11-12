Rudy Giuliani Wants His Own Podcast

Live from Kyiv?

Can Hardly Wait for the Wrong-Again Rudy Podcast!

You cannot make this up:

“Rudy Giuliani is considering reentering the impeachment fray by launching a podcast to provide impeachment analysis of the public hearings in the House of Representatives scheduled for later this week. Giuliani was overheard discussing the plans with an unidentified woman while at a crowded New York City restaurant, Sant Ambroeus, over lunch on Saturday. The conversation, which lasted more than an hour, touched on details including dates for recording and releasing the podcast, settling on a logo, and the process of uploading the podcast to iTunes and other podcast distributors.”

“Many Americans want to hear directly from Rudy Giuliani,” Christianné Allen, a spokeswoman for Giuliani, told CNN.

You better believe it, Chrisianné, and not all of them are named Adam Schiff. Also: imagine Rudy pontificating on impeachment, of which he is a key actor! Oh, the things he might reveal while trying to defend Da Boss!

“That’s ridiculous,” Rudy did not say, “we didn’t bury the dead hookers there…”

Noted cyber-expert Rudy, best known lately for haunting SF’s Apple Store hoping for someone, anyone, everyone to unlock his secure phone, so far has not released technical details about what equipment or services he will be using (tin can with strings, but I’m only guessing), but I imagine ol’ Rudy will soon butt-dial the details to a reporter.

Stay Tuned!

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors