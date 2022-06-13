Giuliani Loses His Sh*t, Screams About Liz Cheney On Bannon's Podcast

There were five male witnesses in person and many more on video, but Rudy can only trash the Republican woman, Liz Cheney.
By DavidJune 13, 2022

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, lashed out at Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and other members of the Jan. 6 Committee.

Giuliani reacted as Cheney made her opening remarks at a Monday hearing convened by the committee. He called Cheney "completely hysterical."

"They have no case," he told conservative podcaster Steve Bannon. "The millions of hours they've spent trying to find a crime on Donald Trump and they can't do it. They started this frame about five years ago."

"Benny Thompson, and shifty [Adam Schiff], you see [Eric] Swalwell in the background," he continued. "The completely hysterical Liz Cheney, who has gone off her deep end."

Giuliani then insisted that the committee should be investigating a baseless conspiracy theory claiming that rioter Ashli Babbitt was killed by Antifa.

Meanwhile, Cheney told the committee that Trump "followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani, to just claim he won, and insist that the vote counting stop — to falsely claim everything was fraudulent."

