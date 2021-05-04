Politics
George Conway: Rudy Is In "Deep Sh*t"

Giuliani's involvement in the Ukraine fiasco has never been explored before, until now .
By John Amato
The Daily Beast's Molly Jong-Fast interviewed George Conway on her The New Abnormal podcast and the former Republican, a lawyer, explained that Giuliani has real problems with the justice system going forward.

Conway remarked that everything Rudy and his lawyer Alan (Epstein's pal) Dershowitz say about it is "bullsh*t."

Conway said Justice Department investigators don't like to execute search warrants on lawyers because they don't like to get into messy disputes about attorney-client privilege and they have respect for the adversarial system.

They have to go to the main Justice Department to get permission to do so.

The people in main Justice would not have authorized this unless there was a pretty good record of lawbreaking.

Jong-Fast asked, "You think Rudy's not innocent?"

"I think he's in deep sh*t," Conway replied.

"They just would not do this all unless they had evidence that there pretty sure was enough to prove a crime."

He continued, "They got a lot of his electronic materials already, presumably."

"[Rudy] acts like he's guilty."

"He has multiple cell phones and gets them all confused. That's the sign of somebody who's scared people are learning about his activities."

A few minutes later Conway said, "What Trump did was criminal in Ukraine."

Conway also said that Giuliani's involvement in the Ukraine fiasco that resulted in Trump's first impeachment has never been explored before, until now.

Good times, people.

Here's the full interview.

