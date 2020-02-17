Politics
Comments

Rudy Says Romney Is A Soros Puppet Because Of Course

This is the so-called president's personal lawyer.
By Frances Langum
Image from: @TheGoodLiars / Twitter

Quiz time, kids! Which is true: Rudy Guiliani took to Twitter this weekend to

  1. Retweet a blonde MAGA hottie
  2. Push a Soros conspiracy theory about Mitt Romney
  3. Promote his "podcast."

Surprise! It's (4) all of the above!

Has Rudy (or anyone, really) asked Jared Kushner how HIS ties to Soros are doing?

Oh wait, Jared delayed disclosing those on his security clearance papers, and no one in the Trump White House is accountable for anything. I keep forgetting that.

Meanwhile, the "Crazy Rudy" sign is now available in Ukranian!

