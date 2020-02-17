Rudy Says Romney Is A Soros Puppet Because Of Course

Quiz time, kids! Which is true: Rudy Guiliani took to Twitter this weekend to

Retweet a blonde MAGA hottie Push a Soros conspiracy theory about Mitt Romney Promote his "podcast."

Surprise! It's (4) all of the above!

Soros is enemy number one of the Republican Party. He’s like an anarchist. He funded DAs who are letting criminals go free. And in Eastern Europe he uses our embassies to protect his organization and attack his enemies. https://t.co/WFcytLdmaR Wednesday this week. https://t.co/OHONO51Muv — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) February 16, 2020

Has Rudy (or anyone, really) asked Jared Kushner how HIS ties to Soros are doing?

Kushner didn’t disclose business ties with George Soros, Peter Thiel, and Goldman Sachs https://t.co/C5ocl0ZwwA pic.twitter.com/6GvSySdDN1 — Business Insider (@businessinsider) May 2, 2017

Oh wait, Jared delayed disclosing those on his security clearance papers, and no one in the Trump White House is accountable for anything. I keep forgetting that.

Meanwhile, the "Crazy Rudy" sign is now available in Ukranian!