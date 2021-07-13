2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

AWW: Jenna Ellis Quits GOP Because They Weren't Supportive Of Trump

Live and on air, Little Missy Throws A Hissy Fit!
By Susie Madrak

Jenna Ellis is a fraud who attacked Trump back when it was to her advantage. Now she's performing outrage on his behalf. But then it really doesn't matter! She's just another clown in the Republican clown car. href="https://www.rawstory.com/jenna-ellis-2653760362/">Via Raw Story:

"Sure, the Republicans claim to be keeping Democrats in check, but only a handful of outsiders are actually speaking up," she fumed. "The rest are compromising on everything. The infrastructure bill, for example. Or the second impeachment hoax, where [Senate GOP Leader Mitch] McConnell actually stood up and ranted against President Trump for his own political gain, not for the truth."

She continued to complain about how the Republican National Committee was being operated.

"What happened to the millions raised by the RNC in November and December of 2020 -- the Trump team never saw a dime of that help," she argued. "All of them, including [RNC Chair] Ronna McDaniel, should resign now. Until they do, as of today, I am resigning from the party... A compromised, corrupted majority is not a majority worth being a part of."

She knows better, because the GOP hasn't had "values" for decades. What they have are talking points, and you can be damn sure Little Missy understands that. She's just playing Trumpier than thou to cement her paycheck.

