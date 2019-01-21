How Weak Is Donald Trump's Defense? George Conway Calls Giuliani Insane

George Conway severely mocked Rudy Giuliani's CNN appearance on Sunday after Trump's "attorney" said there was nothing wrong if Trump had discussed Michael Cohen's twistimony testimony with him.

Kellyanne Conway's husband has been steadfast in his criticisms of Donald Trump.

Trump's "lawyer"-turned-wacky-televangelist Rudy Giuliani gave Conway plenty of fodder:

“Perfectly normal?” It’s perfectly insane for witnesses in or subjects of a criminal investigation to be discussing testimony. https://t.co/FlNP2GC2TZ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 20, 2019

Most of the time nobody knows what points Rudy is trying to make. He's a human pretzel trying to recalibrate, twist and turn, misstate the facts then restate them again differently in service of Trump. Rudy always has a new and response to every negative story, often contradicting things he said earlier.

If true, this is the first sensible thing I’ve heard attributed to Giuliani in a long time. If true. https://t.co/X7XX2EUgCV — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 20, 2019

By the way, Kellyanne's husband also retweeted the Washington Post fact-checker on Trump lies which is up to 8158.

Fact Checker: President Trump made 8,158 false or misleading claims in his first two years https://t.co/OxD6HjXHya — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 21, 2019

And he also retweeted an article about how his capacity for lying and grandiosity is destroying the country.