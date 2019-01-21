Politics
How Weak Is Donald Trump's Defense? George Conway Calls Giuliani Insane

Kellyanne Conway's husband had a field day on Twitter Sunday, bashing Giuliani and Trump.
By John Amato
Image from: Getty Images: Chip Somodevillia

George Conway severely mocked Rudy Giuliani's CNN appearance on Sunday after Trump's "attorney" said there was nothing wrong if Trump had discussed Michael Cohen's twistimony testimony with him.

Kellyanne Conway's husband has been steadfast in his criticisms of Donald Trump.

Trump's "lawyer"-turned-wacky-televangelist Rudy Giuliani gave Conway plenty of fodder:

Most of the time nobody knows what points Rudy is trying to make. He's a human pretzel trying to recalibrate, twist and turn, misstate the facts then restate them again differently in service of Trump. Rudy always has a new and response to every negative story, often contradicting things he said earlier.

By the way, Kellyanne's husband also retweeted the Washington Post fact-checker on Trump lies which is up to 8158.

And he also retweeted an article about how his capacity for lying and grandiosity is destroying the country.


