Politics
How Sweet It Is

Since the coup failed, Trump has flown the coop and left Giuliani hanging.
By John Amato
The Daily Beast is reporting that Rudy Giuliani is swimming in legal bills as federal investigations continue on, while Trump and his allies have suddenly vanished and are refusing to even retweet in his support..

Wow, nobody could have foreseen that, right?

"There have been times when I've asked people in the [former] president's orbit to see if Trump wanted to draw attention to the fundraising," said one longtime Giuliani associate. "That went nowhere. Many of these people wouldn't even tweet or retweet [links to the legal fund] when I asked them to."

I imagine Giuliani thought that if Traitor Trump won reelection, then he would have been pardoned from all the alleged criminality he perpetrated for the former guy.

Rudy is still refusing to publicly challenge Trump, which is not surprising, since he's probably afraid that the MAGA mob will do to him what they did to the US Capitol.

I can hear the "hang Rudy Giuliani" chants now.

Since the coup failed, Trump has flown the coop and left Rudy hanging.

Couldn't happen to a nicer guy.

