Moms For Liberty, Education Department Start DEI Snitch Line

I think you all know what to do...
By Susie MadrakFebruary 28, 2025

The Department of Education is teaming up with the far-right Hitler-admiring group Moms for Liberty, launching a portal yesterday where parents can submit tips to the department to investigate as part of the crusade to end diversity and inclusion efforts in schools. Kids, I think you all know what to do! Via Salon:

In a press release, the department announced it was launching the portal so that anyone can “submit reports of discrimination based on race or sex in publicly-funded K-12 schools,” which the department would then use as a guide “to identify potential areas for investigation.”

The press release included a statement from Tiffany Justice, a co-founder of Moms for Liberty and Heritage Foundation employee. Justice claimed that “parents have been begging schools to focus on teaching their kids practical skills like reading, writing, and math, instead of pushing critical theory, rogue sex education and divisive ideologies — but their concerns have been brushed off, mocked, or shut down entirely.”

Justice, who heads an organization whose members have been accused of waging harassment campaigns and repeatedly rebuked in school board elections, went on to say: “This webpage demonstrates that President Trump’s Department of Education is putting power back in the hands of parents.”

Hey everyone -- Moms of Liberty and Dept of Education launched a snitch line portal today to rat out teachers and anyone promoting anything DEI.

FLOOD THE PORTAL

Spam the hell out of it.

Pass it on! It works!

enddei.ed.gov

Denise Wheeler (@denisedwheeler.bsky.social) 2025-02-28T03:46:34.547Z

https://bsky.app/profile/tusk81.bsky.social/post/3lj6yhiyp7k2j

https://bsky.app/profile/tusk81.bsky.social/post/3lj6z2tjak22j

We welcome relevant, respectful comments.
