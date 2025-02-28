Judge Orders DOGE To Give Sworn Testimony

The DOJ fought to prevent this, but the Judge was having none of it.
Judge Orders DOGE To Give Sworn Testimony
By Red PainterFebruary 28, 2025

Looks like DOGE will finally have to give sworn testimony under oath. U.S. District Judge John Bates (a federal judge) has agreed to allow lawyers involved in a lawsuit representing unions and liberal groups to question four officials - one from DOGE's White House office, one from the Labor Department, one from the Department of Health and Human Services and one from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The lawsuit seeks to prevent DOGE from accessing sensitive government databases that house sensitive data of employees and citizens. Basically a treasure trove of data that someone could easily sell to the highest bidder, if they had access to it.

Lawyers from the Department of Justice tried to prevent this questioning, especially under oath, but the lawyers prevailed. The testimony will not be lengthy - it is limited to eight hours total, and I am confident that the 4 witnesses will be coached to say "I do not know" or "I plead the 5th" the entire time.

The 4 witnesses will be selected from the Trump White House, so don't expect much. It will either be low level "True Believer MAGA" staffers who Trump and Musk are willing to throw under the bus or highly coached slicksters who will smirk, deflect and lie.

The Judge did specify that they needed to be knowledgeable about the data security and access issues within the agencies at the center of the suit, but considering the fact that most of Musk's team is recent high school graduates who identify as incels, I do not expect much.

Regardless of how disappointing these witnesses will surely be, this is a first step in getting someone, ANYONE, on the record while under oath. Let's keep it up.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon