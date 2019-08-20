George Conway Calls Trump 'A Rapist' Over Scaramucci Leaks

During this past month former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has been blasting his former boss over his racism and unhinged behavior.

He's gone as far as to say the GOP needs a new 2020 candidate.

Trump has taken the bait and is melting down over it -- so he's firing back against his former friend.

Just another disgruntled former employee who got fired for gross incompetence! https://t.co/63VhfqQwhx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

I thought Trump "only hires the best people"?

Scaramucci's words have gotten so far underneath Trump's skin that people from his administration are feeding negative stories to the Washington Examiner.

‘Dirty secret’: Scaramucci ‘abused staff’ and claimed White House officials were having affair

Sources said Trump’s tweet Monday recalled a little-known truth: Although Scaramucci was dismissed after disparaging other senior officials in a profane interview, he was on the verge of being fired anyhow. “The dirty secret was the interview escalated it. The reality was [other] things, that’s where [White House chief of staff John] Kelly lost his shit,” a source familiar with Scaramucci’s termination said. “Everyone in the press watched the expletive-laced tirade and no one went, ‘What else caused it?’”

Never Trumper Bill Kristol tweeted out the story and said this:

Trump has the White House communications staff using Trump-compliant media organs to go after Scaramucci. Trump senses that a high-profile defector who’s willing to say he was wrong and who can fight back when attacked is particularly dangerous. https://t.co/xQzosMxiqr — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 20, 2019

"Trump has the White House communications staff using Trump-compliant media organs to go after Scaramucci. Trump senses that a high-profile defector who’s willing to say he was wrong and who can fight back when attacked is particularly dangerous."

Trump is running scared.

On cue, Kellyanne Conway's husband took the next right step and called Trump the way everyone outside Trumpland views him.

I love how these people who work for a rapist have no compunction about making accusations of abuse by someone who criticizes the rapist. https://t.co/pouoi6kFz3

— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 20, 2019

"I love how these people who work for a rapist have no compunction about making accusations of abuse by someone who criticizes the rapist."

That would include Kellyanne, but I imagine he has a deal with his wife to keep his sanity.

When a man brags that because of his celebrity, he can sexually assault women at will, and at least seventeen women have filed sexual suits against him, what other word would you use to describe Donald?