George Conway Calls On Trump To Resign: 'Incompetence Is Staggering'

Trump told the press he called off an airstrike against Iran because he learned that 150 civilians would've been casualties only 10 minutes before the strikes were due to have taken place.
This information shocked the country and the world because everyone knows any attack on Iran would have monumental ramifications to the world's state of affairs and U.S. national security.
From the moment Donald Trump reneged on the Iran nuclear deal and then appointed John Bolton as his National Security Advisor, the whole situation in that region has been thrown into a chaotic and confused mess that not even his most ardent supporters understand, let alone our military, our allies, and the American people.
As many journalists and analysts who cover the military know, the CONOP briefing includes a casualty assessment before getting approval.
CNN's Sam Vinograd has a great Twitter thread on this:
While I'm very happy we didn't attack Iran, Trump's excuse for pulling the plug at the last minute has also sparked more controversy. For example Kellyanne Conway's husband George did not hold back his contempt:
George, I couldn't have said it any better.