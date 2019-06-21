George Conway Calls On Trump To Resign: 'Incompetence Is Staggering'

Trump told the press he called off an airstrike against Iran because he learned that 150 civilians would've been casualties only 10 minutes before the strikes were due to have taken place.

This information shocked the country and the world because everyone knows any attack on Iran would have monumental ramifications to the world's state of affairs and U.S. national security.

From the moment Donald Trump reneged on the Iran nuclear deal and then appointed John Bolton as his National Security Advisor, the whole situation in that region has been thrown into a chaotic and confused mess that not even his most ardent supporters understand, let alone our military, our allies, and the American people.

As many journalists and analysts who cover the military know, the CONOP briefing includes a casualty assessment before getting approval.

CNN's Sam Vinograd has a great Twitter thread on this:

.@POTUS throwing his own IC and military under the bus is nothing new, but it is galling.

The IC and military painstakingly prepare CONOPs and assessments of casualties.

Plus it's also been open source info that Iran has the capability to kill Americans in response. https://t.co/u8vFFOcNZw — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) June 21, 2019

While I'm very happy we didn't attack Iran, Trump's excuse for pulling the plug at the last minute has also sparked more controversy. For example Kellyanne Conway's husband George did not hold back his contempt:

So in two hours it’ll be 3 a.m., and an erratic, unstable, incompetent, ignorant, intellectually lazy, narcissistic, and sociopathic man whose judgment no serious, intelligent person trusts remains in charge of deciding whether or not to start a potential war in Western Asia. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 21, 2019

Trump didn’t realize UNTIL TEN MINUTES BEFOREHAND that a planned airstrike would kill over a hundred people and would therefore be grossly disproportionate to the loss of a UAV?



To say this is amateur hour would defame amateurs. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 21, 2019

Resign. If you didn’t know this until it was almost too late, you’re even more of an idiot than people think you are. Do the country and the world a favor. Go back to real estate, where the worst you can do is kill banks. https://t.co/k7z9KW4Elt

— George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 21, 2019

I would have thought a president would be given a casualty assessment up front, as you say is the normal process. It’s possible he just didn’t care until he cared, and now he’s lying about it. Lord knows he lies about everything. Either way, his incompetence is staggering. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 21, 2019

For my part, I didn’t realize how incompetent—and ill—he was. I couldn’t have dreamed he was this bad. He’s actually worse than many of his critics said he would be. https://t.co/vNGLue6MqT — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 21, 2019

George, I couldn't have said it any better.