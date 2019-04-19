George Conway: Trump 'Is A Cancer On The Presidency'

George Conway, of the crazy comedy duo "Kellyanne and George", wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post on Thursday regarding the 400+ page Mueller report.

George has always been fairly anti-Trump on his Twitter feed, but up until a month or two ago, his tweets were sparse. There has been a marked ramp-up since early March, with a litany of them addressing Trump's mental health and fitness and directly questioning Trump's overall ability to do his job (or any job, for that matter). While this is going on, Kellyanne Conway, George's wife, has continued to speak with a forked tongue on any TV show, podium or sewer grate that will give her a camera and some free makeup to cover up the festering sores on her face where her soul has escaped.

George's op-ed is lengthy, detailed and incredibly passionate. He makes it clear that Trump was "not exonerated at all" and that the Mueller report is "damning." He reiterates a strongly worded phrase from Mueller that basically says he couldn't determine whether Trump is a criminal or not: “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state.” Whoo doggie.

He reminds readers that not only should the President not be a criminal or commit any crimes (I cannot believe I had to type that), but that the President must “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed" and that he will “faithfully execute the Office of President....to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.”

SPOILER: Donald Trump does none of those things. Why? Because they do not benefit him financially. He doesn't care what the Constitution says and he has never read and he never will.

Conway dives into impeachment. The grounds for impeachment are pretty clear: the President must have committed “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” That last category is pretty broad, but abuse of power and obstruction surely fall under it. Conway lays out all the ways Trump obstructed justice: trying to limit the scope of the interview, trying to force his lawyer to fire Mueller, suggesting pardons were an option if witnesses didn't cooperate fully, etc.

Conway then reminds everyone that were it not for a large number of staff around him who flat out refused to carry out his orders, he may have succeeded in many of his illegal requests being completed. Mueller stated as much: “The President’s efforts to influence the investigation were mostly unsuccessful, but that is largely because the persons who surrounded the President declined to carry out orders or accede to his requests.”

Then we get to the best quote of the entire article: "What the Mueller report disturbingly shows, with crystal clarity, is that today there is a cancer in the presidency: President Donald J. Trump."

It is clear. Congress must remove the cancer and begin impeachment proceedings.