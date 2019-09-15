Kellyanne Conway Says It's Unconstitutional To 'Embarrass' Trump With Impeachment Inquiries

White House aide Kellyanne Conway on Sunday insisted that Democrats do not have a "constitutional basis" to embarrass Donald Trump by conducting an impeachment inquiry.

Conway made the remarks while speaking to Fox News Sunday guest host Bill Hemmer.

"Complete nonsense," she said when asked about the impeachment proceedings. "They need to get a messaging meeting and they need to read the constitution of the Democratic Party." It is unclear if Conway is aware that there is no constitution for solely for the Democratic Party.

"Americans, the Congress, they work for you," Conway continued, talking over the Fox host. "And they're wasting your money and your time trying to impeach a president where there are no high crimes and misdemeanors."

She added: "Stop the nonsense of harassing and embarrassing this president and the people around him when you have no constitutional or legal basis to do so."

Democrats have argued that they have a constitutional duty to conduct an impeachment inquiry, which is backed up by the Constitution for the entire United States (and confirmed by Alexander Hamilton's Federalist Papers #65) that impeachment is the remedy if the public trust has been abused.