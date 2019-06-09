George Conway To Donald Trump: 'Resign And Seek Psychological Treatment'

George Conway, husband of Trump superfan and talking mouthpiece, Kellyanne Conway, unloaded on Donald Trump on twitter in a flurry of tweets in the last 24 hours. He has frequently discussed Trump's mental illness, his lack of fitness for the office and mocked him for his frequent missteps in public. This tweetstorm was pretty bold, though, ending with a tweet that will surely lead to some interesting dinner table discussion.

First, he mocked Trump's fake declaration of victory over Mexico in the tariff threat:

The “effectiveness of the president’s negotiating style” is “diminishing,” “if only because of its growing predictability, which is signaling to those across the table that neither he—nor his threats—can be taken seriously.” https://t.co/gleWd8mgol — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 9, 2019

Gee, is it possible that he could be making this up?

What kind of person would do such a thing? https://t.co/kcLUSbdv1z — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 9, 2019

Then he pointed out how Donald Trump said the head of NATO commenting about how he allegedly saved NATO (SPOILER: Trump lied)

So apparently #DerangedDonald engaged in complete fabrication when he claimed that

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg “has been maybe Trump's biggest fan” and “made a speech the other day” in which “he said, 'Without Donald Trump maybe there would be no NATO.’” https://t.co/xFyxumivlo — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 9, 2019

Then he cracked his knuckles and really unloaded:

You’re not “presidential” at all, period. You’re mentally unwell. You engage in bizarre, irrational, self-defeating behavior, which prompts criticism of you, which triggers more bizarre, irrational, self-defeating behavior. You would have been fired from any other job by now. https://t.co/jZ1n21qptp — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 9, 2019

Do yourself and the country a favor. Resign and seek the psychological treatment you so obviously need. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 9, 2019

Here are two great books discussing your myriad psychiatric problems. I know you won’t read them, but everyone else should. Book number one:https://t.co/PAQbj9ESMQ

↓ Story continues below ↓ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 9, 2019

I’m not sure I agree with every jot and tittle of what’s in these volumes, but if even a fraction of the points made in them are valid, you shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the White House. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 9, 2019

Then he made a point that has been made over and over again:

And if anyone has any doubt about the question, ask yourself this: If, say, a CEO of a major publicly-held company engaged in conduct remotely similar to what we’ve seen of Donald J. Trump over the past 2-1/2 years, what would happen? How long would she or he last in the job? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 9, 2019

At a minimum, the board of directors would demand that the CEO undergo rigorous psychological examination. But they’d probably just get a new CEO. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 9, 2019

Here’s an Amazon link to the book by @JustinFrankMD:https://t.co/edGKrUopHW — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 9, 2019

He wrapped it up in the most neat bow ever with an observation that is so true: WHY DOES THE MEDIA NOT HAMMER THIS POINT EVERY SINGLE DAY???

What’s astonishing is the media’s and the nation’s utter failure to confront the fact that we have a psychologically unwell and unfit president. https://t.co/kC6V7QCIwD — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 9, 2019

Donald Trump is mentally unfit to run a banana stand. The fact that he has the nuclear codes is terrifying.