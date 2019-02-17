George Conway Tells Trump: Take One Day Off To Stop 'Debasing Your Office'

George Conway has not been shy when it comes to bashing his wife's boss on Twitter -- just this week, he likened Trump to the polarizing and mostly reviled character Jar Jar Binks -- and he continued this trend with a blistering tweet this morning.

The Lord made Sunday a day of rest. You could at least take one day off from debasing your office. https://t.co/6SB8KyFVWY — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 17, 2019

Trump used his favorite Stalinist phrase yet again against the American media, but it's Trump who is an enemy of the people since he treats "facts" and "truths" like they were a pinata at a quinceañera.

Whenever the media asks Kellyanne Conway to respond to her husband's insults, she usually screams and cries of sexism or spousal privilege.

CONWAY: I'm sorry. It's hard for whom? I'm sorry. Back it up. (crosstalk) Who are the two adults? My husband and me? Now you are talking about my marriage again? BASH: I am not talking about your marriage.

Conway's effort was to dissuade any other cable news host from asking about George's opinions on Donald.

Conway's made up "spouse rule" doesn't apply to her marriage since her husband has been an activist and a conservative attorney in Republican politics for decades and has not stopped bashing her boss, Trump. It's unheard of in modern politics.

Back in August of 2018, The Washington Post ran a piece that outlined this dichotomy. She works for Trump. He can’t stand him.

In December of 2018, Kellyanne appeared on CNN and sparred with Chris Cuomo over what she considered to be a "slur."

“You took a shot at the president tonight. You called him a slur I’m not going to repeat,” Conway said. When Cuomo asked what slur she was referring to, Conway replied, “You’re saying he’s not telling the truth. That’s a slur. That’s a slur.”

That was even too much for hubby and George trolled his wife via Twitter.

Given that Trump has repeatedly lied about the Daniels and McDougal payments—and given that he lies about virtually everything else, to the point that his own former personal lawyer described him as a “f****ing liar”—why should we take his word over that of federal prosecutors?

The media needs to take their gloves off and stop kowtowing to her refusal to answer direct questions about her husband's criticisms of Trump. Given her reputation for leaking damaging stuff to the press, perhaps she doesn't disagree with her husband as much as she'd like the public -- and Donald Trump -- to believe.

I imagine George has refused to be interviewed, but it's time to up the pressure on him to get him in front of the cameras.