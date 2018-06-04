Trump Calls Mueller Investigations 'Unconstitutional,' Kellyanne's Husband Disagrees

Is it finally okay to ask Kellyanne Conway about her husband's penchant for throwing cold water on some of Trump's nonsensical claims?

Back in April during a CNN interview with Dana Bash, Trump's former campaign manager and now presidential advisor went ballistic for being asked about her husband's opinions and claimed sexism as a motive for the question.

This is obviously a very sore topic for Kellyanne since she is one of Trump's most ardent surrogates on television. I imagine she's been called into the office to explain to her boss, why her husband, who has been a conservative legal activist in politics for a long time, is constantly attacking him on Twitter.

Well, George Conway just did it again.

Trump went on another Twitter rampage which included this bogus attack on Robert Mueller's probe:

The appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

Who knew Donald was a constitutional scholar?

The answer is - nobody.

And after Politico's Josh Gerstein asserted that if this was the case then Paul Manafort would be using it to defend himself, hubby weighed in.

And if this were true, you’d think this conservative Republican-controlled Department of Justice would revoke or decline to utilize the Special Counsel regulations. But it hasn’t. https://t.co/cAggK0XfdU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 4, 2018

Ouch.