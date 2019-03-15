Kellyanne's Husband Calls Trump Pathological; Larry Klayman Tells Kellyanne To Dump 'The Slob'

After George Conway tweeted a series asking if there should be an inquiry into Trump's mental condition, Larry Klayman told Kellyanne Conway it's time to dump her "pathetic, hateful slob" of a husband.

Kellyanne can't fall back on her, how dare you bring up my spouse routine as she has in the past.

Here are some of the tweets George has sent in the last few days.

This man who recently gave a incoherent, rambling two-hour-plus speech, this man not known for economy of words? Another absurd, crazy lie. Pathological. And now, another one. The judge says, in open court, that Manafort’s lawyers’ “no collusion” “mantra”was patently ... — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 14, 2019

But these are just two of ... how many examples? Hundreds? Thousands? Is it possible to count? At any level of government in this country, in any party, have we ever seen anything like this? It’s beyond politics. It’s nuts. It’s a disorder. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 14, 2019

Whether or not impeachment is in order, a serious inquiry needs to be made about this man’s condition of mind. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 14, 2019

Larry Klayman is the founder of hateful Judicial Watch and one of the most litigious right-wing attorney's of all time. He represents many of the radicalized wingnut propagandists like Joseph Farah and Jerome Corsi as well.

So in response, Klayman tweeted this:

Time for Kellyanne to Dump Her So-Called Husband! He Is a Pathetic Hateful Slob!

Just an opinion mind you, but he's one of the biggest haters in our generation. Klayman even started a petition to have Rep. Ilhan Omar prosecuted and deported and started a new conspiracy theory against her published in World Nut Daily.

Since Fox News reads these George Conway tweets on the air, it's not like Kellyanne can ignore them. But I have a feeling her job is to keep Trump in the news for good or bad, and that the so-called president's deal with her is to keep spinning her golden Rolodex of reporters so he's the center of attention. Whatever her "slob" husband says, her work husband is Donald Trump. Imagine.