On Monday the Washington Post Fact Checker reported that Trump crossed the 10,000 lie threshold.

And in the last 226 days, Donald has been increasing the number of lies he tells exponentially. He is up 23 misstatements or untruths per day now. That is a level we've never seen coming from the Oval Office in the history of modern times.

This new report caused Kellyanne Conway's husband to tweet this:

Congrats, #DerangedDonald!! An amazing accomplishment!! No one but you could have achieved this. Not just the number. Covering all topics, never shying from even the most brazen, disprovable lies, you’ve even managed to tell multiple lies on same subject, lying even about lying!! https://t.co/dFI5jcmIg8 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 29, 2019

I couldn't have said it any better.