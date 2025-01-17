Seth Meyers Punches Back At He Who Can't Change The Channel

Mango whined about Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this week. Sad!
By Frances LangumJanuary 17, 2025

Donald Trump is the biggest crybaby in the world. He now wants to punish Comcast because Seth Meyers made fun of him.

Imagine being one of those who voted for Trump because of “free speech”?‍♂️

image

— Republicans Against Trumpism (@rpsagainsttrump.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 8:52 AM

Completely appropriate response, Seth:

SETH MEYERS: It has come to my attention that sometimes people who do not care for me get stuck watching my show. And to those people, I would just say, ‘You have my sympathy and I hope you get a TV soon that allows you to change the channel.

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon