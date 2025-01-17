Seth Meyers Punches Back At He Who Can't Change The Channel

Donald Trump is the biggest crybaby in the world. He now wants to punish Comcast because Seth Meyers made fun of him.
Imagine being one of those who voted for Trump because of “free speech”?♂️
Completely appropriate response, Seth:
SETH MEYERS: It has come to my attention that sometimes people who do not care for me get stuck watching my show. And to those people, I would just say, ‘You have my sympathy and I hope you get a TV soon that allows you to change the channel.
