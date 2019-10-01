Chris Hayes On Late Night: Three Types Of Republicans On Impeachment

Monday night on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," MSNBC Host Chris Hayes outlined the three types of Republican reactions to Trump's Ukraine call, where he engaged in a shakedown with the new Ukranian president for an investigation into Joe Biden.

Hayes noted there are three types of Republican reaction.

"There are those pretending not to see it. ... Ignorance is Bliss."

"Dyed in the wool with the president: "It was a perfect phone call."

And the third group, "Yeah, that was bad but he shouldn't be impeached."

Chris Hayes is surprised that the final group isn't bigger. He compared the events of this week to the Clinton impeachment:

"There were not a lot of Democrats running around saying, 'it was great, he had sexual relations with his intern! That was a perfect relationship!'"

Seth Meyers noted that "perfect" is not an adjective often used to describe...a phone call. "Nailed it! That pizza is gonna be just the way I want it."

Here's the second part of the interview. Pay special note to Hayes' explanation of why the moderate wing of the Democratic House finally swung toward impeachment.